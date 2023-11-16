What channel is OU football vs. BYU on Saturday? Time, TV for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game
Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team hit the road for the final time in the regular season as a Big 12 member on Saturday when the Sooners face BYU.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. BYU showdown:
What time does OU football vs. BYU start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Start time: 11 a.m. CT
Oklahoma's game vs. the Cougars is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
What channel is OU football vs. BYU on Saturday?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.
Oklahoma vs. BYU betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 16
Spread: Oklahoma (-24.5)
Over/under: 56.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -3000 | BYU +1200
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
Sept. 30: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
Oct. 7: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Oct. 21: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29
Oct. 28: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20
Nov. 18: at BYU, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Nov. 24 (Friday): vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)
