What channel is OU football vs. BYU on Saturday? Time, TV for Sooners-Cougars Big 12 game

Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team hit the road for the final time in the regular season as a Big 12 member on Saturday when the Sooners face BYU.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OU vs. BYU showdown:

What time does OU football vs. BYU start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 11 a.m. CT

Oklahoma's game vs. the Cougars is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

What channel is OU football vs. BYU on Saturday?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will be the announcing crew for the Fox game.

Oklahoma vs. BYU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 16

Spread: Oklahoma (-24.5)

Over/under: 56.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -3000 | BYU +1200

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Ryan Aber breaks it all down.

