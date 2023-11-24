What channel is OU basketball vs. USC on today? Time, TV for Sooners-Trojans
Coach Porter Moser and the OU men's basketball team will look to move to 6-0 on the season Friday night when the Sooners face the No. 23-ranked USC Trojans (4-1) at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego.
Here's what you need to know:
What time does OU basketball vs. USC start?
Date: Friday, Nov. 24
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego
The Sooners and Trojans will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 2:30 p.m. CT.
What channel is OU vs. USC basketball on today?
TV: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
Aaron Goldsmith and Casey Jacobsen will be the announcing crew for the FS1 game.
Oklahoma vs. USC betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
