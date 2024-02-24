What channel is OU basketball vs. OSU on today? Time, odds, TV schedule for Bedlam

The OSU men's basketball team is set to host OU at 3 p.m. Saturday in what marks the final regular-season Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future.

Here's what you need to know about the rivalry game between the Cowboys (12-14, 4-9 Big 12) and the Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Oklahoma start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Sooners will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. OU basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 23

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

