What channel is OU basketball vs. Oklahoma State on today? Bedlam time, odds, TV schedule

The OU men's basketball team is set to host OSU at 6 p.m. Saturday in the latest edition of Bedlam.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) and the Cowboys (10-13, 2-8 Big 12).

What time does Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cowboys will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is Bedlam men's basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 9

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

