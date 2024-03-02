What channel is OU basketball vs. No. 1 Houston on today? Time, TV, odds

The OU men's basketball team will host No. 1-ranked Houston at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) and the Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12).

What time does OU basketball vs. Houston start?

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Houston basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Houston betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 2

Spread: Houston (-6.5)

Over/under: 129.5

Moneyline: N/A

