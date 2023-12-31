What channel is OU basketball vs. Monmouth basketball on today? Time and schedule

Coach Porter Moser and the 12th-ranked OU men's basketball team (11-1) close out non-conference play Sunday afternoon when the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) visit Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Here's what you need to know:

What time does OU basketball vs. Monmouth start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Hawks will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 2 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Monmouth basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Chad McKee and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. Monmouth betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 30

Spread: Oklahoma (-21.5)

Over/under: 144.5

Moneyline: n/a

