What channel is OU basketball vs. Iowa State on today? Time, TV, odds, score prediction

The OU men's basketball team will travel to face No. 8-ranked Iowa State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) and the Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12).

What time does OU basketball vs. Iowa State start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

The Sooners and Cyclones will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Iowa State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 27

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

