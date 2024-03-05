What channel is OU basketball vs. Cincinnati on today? Time, TV schedule, odds

The OU men's basketball team will host Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) and the Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12).

What time does OU basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Bearcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Cincinnati basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 4

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, time, odds, schedule