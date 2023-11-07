What channel is OU basketball vs. Central Michigan on today? Time, TV for Sooners' opener

Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners open the 2023-24 men's college basketball season Monday against Central Michigan. Here's what you need to know:

More: Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

OU basketball vs. Central Michigan start time

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Start time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

More: OU men's basketball: Breaking down the Sooners' roster for the 2023-24 season

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Central Michigan on today?

TV channel: Only streaming on ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN app, (here's how to stream it live)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OU-Central Michigan basketball game: TV channel, time