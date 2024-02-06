What channel is OU basketball vs BYU on today? Time, odds, TV schedule for Sooners-Cougars

The OU men's basketball team is set to host No. 21-ranked BYU at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) and the Cougars (16-5, 4-4 Big 12):

What time does OU basketball vs. BYU start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. BYU basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. BYU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spread: OU (-1.5)

Over/under: 150.5

Moneyline: N/A

