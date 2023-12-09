What channel is OU basketball vs. Arkansas on today? Time and schedule

Coach Porter Moser and the 19th-ranked OU men's basketball team hit the road Saturday for a non-conference showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks at BOK Center in Tulsa.

Here's what you need to know:

What time does OU basketball vs. Arkansas start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: BOK Center in Tulsa

The Sooners (8-0) and Razorbacks (6-3) will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Arkansas basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN2

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely and King McClure will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 8

Spread: Oklahoma (-3.5)

Over/under: 126.5

Moneyline: OU -165 | UofA +140

