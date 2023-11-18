What channel is Oregon State Beavers football vs. Washington Huskies on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon State Beavers celebrate a play during the first half of the game against the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 14 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

No. 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) will host undefeated No. 5 Washington (10-0, 7-0) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Oregon State is coming off a dominant 62-17 win over Stanford at home last week.

Washington narrowly beat Utah 35-28 in Seattle last week.

The Huskies are the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the weekly College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon State is No. 11 in the CFP rankings.

Here's how to watch this weekend's game and what to know about the big matchup as both Oregon State and Washington seek to secure their team's spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

What channel is Washington at Oregon State on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Who are the announcers for the Washington at Oregon State game?

Play-by-play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

What time does Washington at Oregon State start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 4:30 p.m.

Olivia Stevens is the Statesman Journal's sports intern. You can reach out with comments or questions at ostevens@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @byoliviastevens.

