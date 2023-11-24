What channel is Oregon State Beavers football vs. Oregon Ducks on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates his touchdown against Washington with teammates during the first half of the game on Nov. 18 in Corvallis.

Autzen Stadium on Friday will host many Oregonians' most-anticipated college football rivalry matchup.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) will face the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) in Eugene for the first time since 2021. Oregon hasn't lost to Oregon State at home since 2007.

Stakes are high as the Ducks look to avenge last year's loss to the Beavers in the regular season finale and advance to the Pac-12 championship game against No. 4 Washington.

Here's how to watch the matchup.

What channel is Oregon State at Oregon on Friday?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon State at Oregon game?

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti

Analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline: Allison Williams

What time does Oregon State at Oregon start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

