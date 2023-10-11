What channel is Oregon football at Washington on? Time, TV schedule

The rivalry between Oregon and Washington has been entertaining, heated and for nearly two decades, one-sided.

The No. 8 Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) have dominated the series since 2004, winning 15 of the last 18 games between the two programs. Since 1994, the year Kenny Wheaton famously sealed Oregon's upset of the No. 9 Dawgs with The Pick, the Ducks hold a 20-7 edge.

No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0) got the last laugh, however, winning 37-34 at Autzen Stadium last November.

When they meet Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle, it will be the first time in the 115-game history of the rivalry when both teams are ranked in the top 10.

Each program is led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterbacks in Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix, who guide the top-two offenses in the FBS, as the Huskies average 569.4 yards per game and the Ducks average 557.8.

Here's how to watch Oregon at Washington on Saturday, Oct. 14.

What channel is Oregon at Washington on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon at Washington game?

Play-by-play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline reporter: Holly Rowe

What time does Oregon at Washington start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Start time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What channel is Oregon football at Washington on? Time, TV schedule