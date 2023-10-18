What channel is Oregon football vs. Washington State on? Time, TV schedule

It's rebound week for the Oregon football team.

The No. 9 Ducks have no time to lick their wounds following their emotionally wrenching 36-33 loss to No. 5 Washington this past weekend, not with Washington State coming to Autzen Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday on ABC.

The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) have won four straight against the Cougars (4-2, 1-2), but two of those victories have come by a combined five points, including last season's 44-41 thriller in Pullman.

Oregon needs to get back on track to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Washington State, led by quarterback Cameron Ward, was 13th in the Associated Press poll two weeks ago but has lost back-to-back games to UCLA and Arizona to drop out of the rankings.

What channel is Oregon vs. Washington State on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. Washington State game?

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Greg McElroy

Sideline reporter: Molly McGrath

What time does Oregon vs. Washington State start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 12:30 p.m.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What channel is Oregon football vs. Washington State on?