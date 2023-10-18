Advertisement

What channel is Oregon football vs. Washington State on? Time, TV schedule

Chris Hansen, Eugene Register-Guard
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws against Washington during the first half of the game Oct. 14 in Seattle.

It's rebound week for the Oregon football team.

The No. 9 Ducks have no time to lick their wounds following their emotionally wrenching 36-33 loss to No. 5 Washington this past weekend, not with Washington State coming to Autzen Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday on ABC.

The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) have won four straight against the Cougars (4-2, 1-2), but two of those victories have come by a combined five points, including last season's 44-41 thriller in Pullman.

Oregon needs to get back on track to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Washington State, led by quarterback Cameron Ward, was 13th in the Associated Press poll two weeks ago but has lost back-to-back games to UCLA and Arizona to drop out of the rankings.

What channel is Oregon vs. Washington State on Saturday?

  • TV channel:  ABC

  • Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. Washington State game?

  • Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

  • Analyst: Greg McElroy

  • Sideline reporter: Molly McGrath

What time does Oregon vs. Washington State start?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

  • Start time: 12:30 p.m.

