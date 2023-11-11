What channel is Oregon football vs. USC Trojans on? Time, TV schedule

The Ducks take the field as No. 6 Oregon hosts California on Nov. 4 at Autzen Stadium.

The lights will be on at Autzen Stadium Saturday night as No. 6 Oregon welcomes reeling Southern California and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams to town.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. — the latest start of the season for the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12).

The Trojans (7-3, 5-2), who have lost three of their last four games, haven't played at Autzen Stadium since a 48-28 loss on Nov. 21, 2015.

Oregon and USC haven't played since the Ducks won 31-24 in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship game in Los Angeles.

What channel is Oregon vs. USC on Saturday?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. USC game?

Play-by-play: Tim Brando

Analyst: Spencer Tillman

Sideline: Josh Sims

What time does Oregon vs. USC start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

