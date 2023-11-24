What channel is Oregon football vs. Oregon State Beavers on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

For the moment, Friday's game marks the last scheduled contest in what has been a 129-year football rivalry between No. 6 Oregon and No. 16 Oregon State.

The Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) have their 2024 schedule already set with its impending move to the Big Ten Conference. Unless something changes, the series against the Beavers (8-3, 5-3) won't be played in 2024 for the first time since World War II paused the then-called Civil War in 1943 and 1944.

There is much on the line for Oregon, which can lock up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, something that eluded the Ducks last season when they couldn't hold a 21-point second half lead in a loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Here's how to watch Friday's game.

What channel is Oregon vs. Oregon State on Friday?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. Oregon State game?

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti

Analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline: Allison Williams

What time does Oregon vs. Oregon State start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What channel is Oregon football vs. Oregon State Beavers on?