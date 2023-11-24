What channel is Oregon football vs. Oregon State Beavers on? Time, TV schedule
For the moment, Friday's game marks the last scheduled contest in what has been a 129-year football rivalry between No. 6 Oregon and No. 16 Oregon State.
The Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) have their 2024 schedule already set with its impending move to the Big Ten Conference. Unless something changes, the series against the Beavers (8-3, 5-3) won't be played in 2024 for the first time since World War II paused the then-called Civil War in 1943 and 1944.
There is much on the line for Oregon, which can lock up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory, something that eluded the Ducks last season when they couldn't hold a 21-point second half lead in a loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Here's how to watch Friday's game.
What channel is Oregon vs. Oregon State on Friday?
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: Fubo (free trial)
Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. Oregon State game?
Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Brock Huard
Sideline: Allison Williams
What time does Oregon vs. Oregon State start?
Date: Friday, Nov. 24
Start time: 5:30 p.m.
Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What channel is Oregon football vs. Oregon State Beavers on?