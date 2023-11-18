What channel is Oregon football vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon's Tez Johnson, center, runs into the end zone for the first score of the game against Hawaii during the first half in Eugene on Sept. 16.

Oregon returns to the desert for a game against Arizona State for the first time since 2019.

The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are riding a four-game winning streak and are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well both The Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches top-25 polls.

The Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) have won two of their last three games and are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

What channel is Oregon at Arizona State on Saturday?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon at Arizona State game?

Play-by-play: Jeff Levering

Analyst: Mark Helfrich

What time does Oregon at Arizona State start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 1 p.m.

