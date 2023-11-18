What channel is Oregon football vs. Arizona State Sun Devils on? Time, TV schedule
Oregon returns to the desert for a game against Arizona State for the first time since 2019.
The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are riding a four-game winning streak and are ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well both The Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches top-25 polls.
The Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) have won two of their last three games and are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
What channel is Oregon at Arizona State on Saturday?
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: Fubo (free trial)
Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Who are the announcers for the Oregon at Arizona State game?
Play-by-play: Jeff Levering
Analyst: Mark Helfrich
What time does Oregon at Arizona State start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Start time: 1 p.m.
