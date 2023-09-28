What channel is Oregon football at Stanford on? Time, TV schedule

With a pivotal top-10 matchup against No. 7 Washington at Husky Stadium in two weeks, Oregon football needs to get out of the Bay Area with a victory against Stanford before they head into the bye week.

But history shows, that's anything but for sure for the Ducks when the Cardinal is the opponent.

As of now, Stanford is the last unranked opponent on the schedule until November as the Ducks play at the Huskies on Oct. 14, are home against No. 16 Washington State on Oct. 21, and are at No. 10 Utah on Oct. 28.

Here's a guide on how to watch Oregon at Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 30.

What channel is Oregon at Stanford on today?

TV channel: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live or Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon at Stanford game?

Play-by-play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

What time does Oregon at Stanford start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 3:30 p.m. PT

