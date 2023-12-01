What channel is Oregon Ducks football vs. Washington Huskies on? Time, TV schedule

Oregon Ducks defensive back Khamari Terrell (14) celebrates after a defensive play against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Oct. 14 in Seattle.

It is expected to be an epic Pac-12 championship game Friday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Round two of Oregon vs. Washington will be played for the conference crown and the last football trophy handed out by the Pac-12 before 10 teams depart for greener and more financially lucrative landscapes.

Both teams also are trying to stay alive in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

The No. 3 Huskies (12-0) will assure themselves a spot in the four-team playoff with a win. The No. 5 Ducks (11-1) absolutely have to win to have a shot at moving into the top four come selection time on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Friday's showdown as the Ducks take on the Huskies.

What channel is Oregon vs. Washington on Friday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Who are the announcers for the Oregon vs. Washington game?

Play-by-play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Holly Rowe

What time does Oregon vs. Washington start?

Date: Friday, Dec. 1

Start time: 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What channel is Oregon football vs. Washington Huskies on?