What channel is Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 SEC game

Heading into Week 9 of college football is No. 11 Ole Miss, which is hosting Vanderbilt after a challenging 28-21 win at Auburn.

The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) have lost only to Alabama and scored a key victory against LSU. Vanderbilt, however, is on a six-game losing streak. The question is whether the Commodores can at least try to keep up with Ole Miss, or will it be another blowout for the last-place SEC East team (2-6, 0-4).

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt will take place in Oxford, Mississippi, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game can be watched on SEC Network and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Commodores will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 9 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Spread : Ole Miss (-24.5)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss -3000, Vanderbilt +1200

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Auburn Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee* *SEC GAME

