What channel is Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels' Week 12 game

Ole Miss football faces UL Monroe on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium ahead of a short week and the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels lost 52-17 at Georgia, knocking Ole Miss out of the top 10. But Lane Kiffin's group still has a chance at a New Year's Six bowl game by winning out plus a loss by other teams in the top 12.

ULM (2-8, 0-7 Sun Belt) has struggled in Year 3 of the Terry Bowden era.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Rebels face the Warhawks in Week 12 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Ole Miss football vs. ULM score prediction, scouting report for college football Week 12

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Ole Miss -37.5

Over/under: 62.5 points

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer W 73-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane W 37-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech W 48-23 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* L 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* W 55-49 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* W 28-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * W 33-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* W 38-35 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* L 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM --- Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* ---

