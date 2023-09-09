What channel is Ole Miss vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels opener

After crushing Mercer 73-7 last week in Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss football (1-0) will hit the road to take on Tulane (1-0) in New Orleans for Week 2 of the college football season.

Leading the way for Ole Miss is quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns against Mercer. Not to mention Dart recorded those stats in less than three quarters.

As of Wednesday, Ole Miss' chance of winning is projected at 77%. Dart will have another opportunity to flaunt his skills and show that he can beat a team that had a big 2022 season. Last year, the Green Wave finished 12-2, won the American Athletic Conference championship and capped it all off with a 46-45 win over Southern California in the Cotton Bowl.

Now, Ole Miss is hoping to build off its momentum from Week 1. Georgia Tech is next week, and conference play begins Sep. 23 against Alabama.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Tulane on today?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, which unlocks access to ESPN family-of-network games, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Green Wave will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday for Week 2 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Spread: Ole Miss (-110)

Over/under: 66.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -300, Tulane +240

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer (W, 73-7) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Tulane schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. South Alabama (W, 37-17) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Nicholls Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. UAB* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 at Memphis* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Rice* Saturday, Nov. 4 at East Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tulsa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic* Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. UTSA* *AAC GAME

