What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Egg Bowl game

The Egg Bowl is back on Thanksgiving night, with Ole Miss football facing Mississippi State football on Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is closing in on a 10-win season with a win, reaching the mark for the second time in three seasons with a win on Thursday.

Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) and interim coach Greg Knox won on Saturday against Southern Miss and can play spoiler in denying its in-state rival a 10-win season and a possible prestigious bowl game while also becoming bowl eligible.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is the Egg Bowl on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Davis Wade Stadium, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels face the Bulldogs in Week 13 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday.

QB1 IN 2024? Jaxson Dart walks back Lane Kiffin comments, undecided on 2024 Ole Miss football return

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Nov. 20

Spread: Ole Miss -11.5

Over/under: 55.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss -450, Mississippi State +340

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer W 73-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane W 37-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech W 48-23 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* L 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* W 55-49 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* W 28-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * W 33-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* W 38-35 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* L 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM W 35-3 Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* ---

MSU QB: Why another Egg Bowl win could cement Will Rogers' legacy with Mississippi State football

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 SE Louisiana W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arizona W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU L 41-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at South Carolina L 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama L 40-17 Saturday, Oct. 7 Western Michigan W 41-28 Saturday, Oct. 14 OPEN --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas W 7-3 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn L 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky L 24-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M L 51-10 Saturday, Nov. 18 Southern Miss W 41-20 Thursday, Nov. 23 Ole Miss*

