What channel is Ole Miss vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 SEC game
After taking a 24-10 loss to No. 12 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss is trying to bounce back entering the heart of the college football SEC schedule.
The Rebels will face No. 13 LSU on Saturday in Week 5 of the college football season. In the past four weeks, the Tigers have averaged nearly 43 points and racked up nearly 2,120 yards.
If the Rebels' defense can hold back LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, it will be one of the bigger wins of coach Lane Kiffin's career.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Ole Miss vs. LSU on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)
Ole Miss vs. Alabama will take place in Oxford, Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. LSU start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: 5 p.m. CT
The Rebels and the Tigers will kick off at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 5 of college football.
Ole Miss vs. LSU betting odds
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28.
Spread: LSU (-2.5)
Over/under: 67.5 points
Money line: Ole Miss +120, LSU -145
Ole Miss schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ole Miss 73, Mercer
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23
Saturday, Sept. 23
Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10*
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. LSU*
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Arkansas*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Auburn*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Vanderbilt *
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Texas A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Georgia*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. ULM
Saturday, Nov. 23
at Mississippi State*
*SEC GAME
LSU schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 3
FSU 45, LSU 24
Saturday, Sept. 9
LSU 72, Grambling State 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
LSU 41, Mississippi State 14*
Saturday, Sept. 23
LSU 34, Arkansas 31*
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Ole Miss*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Missouri*
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Auburn*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Army
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Alabama*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Florida*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Georgia State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Texas A&M*
*SEC GAME
