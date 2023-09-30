What channel is Ole Miss vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 SEC game

After taking a 24-10 loss to No. 12 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss is trying to bounce back entering the heart of the college football SEC schedule.

The Rebels will face No. 13 LSU on Saturday in Week 5 of the college football season. In the past four weeks, the Tigers have averaged nearly 43 points and racked up nearly 2,120 yards.

If the Rebels' defense can hold back LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, it will be one of the bigger wins of coach Lane Kiffin's career.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. LSU on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Alabama will take place in Oxford, Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. LSU start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 5 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Tigers will kick off at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 5 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28.

Spread : LSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 67.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss +120, LSU -145

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

LSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 FSU 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M* *SEC GAME

