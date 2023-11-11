What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels-Bulldogs game

Ole Miss football looks to make some national noise and bolster its College Football Playoff chances with a road win over Georgia on Saturday.

Coach Lane Kiffin and the No. 9 Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) head to take on the No. 2 Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) looking not only to end their 26-game winning streak, but also to become the first team since South Carolina in 2019 to beat Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

Ole Miss (No. 10 AP/No. 10 US LBM Coaches) has won five consecutive games since falling to Alabama 24-10 in Week 4. The Rebels are led by quarterback Jaxson Dart (2,467 yards with 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions) and running back Quinshon Judkins (793 yards and 12 scores). Dart has also added 334 rushing yards and another seven touchdowns.

Georgia (No. 10/No. 10) has dominated the past three seasons and has a 9-0 start to 2023 after winning back-to-back national championships. Quarterback Carson Beck has been stellar, ranking second in the SEC in passing yards (2,716) this season with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.

Here's everything you need to know about Ole Miss' game against Georgia on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Ole Miss will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Ole Miss. vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Rebels and Bulldogs will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 11, from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Georgia -450 | Ole Miss +340

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35 Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 2 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State*

Georgia footall schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 13 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

