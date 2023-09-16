What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels in Week 3

s Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football team returns home for Week 3 of the 2023 college football season to take on ACC foe Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Rebels (2-0) are coming off a 37-20 win over Tulane in New Orleans last week. The game was tightly contested before Ole Miss broke away in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for 267 passing yards with two touchdowns, despite being sacked four times.

For Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets are looking for a course correction after a Week 1 loss to Louisville, even after last week's win over FCS foe South Carolina State.

More: Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech live on Fubo, which offers a free trial

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech takes place in Oxford, Mississippi, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game can be watched on SEC Network and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and Yellowjackets will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 3 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Spread: Ole Miss (-18.5)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1000, Georgia Tech +650

REQUIRED READING: Ole Miss football's sputtering run game gives Lane Kiffin cause for concern — but not change

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer (W, 73-7) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane (W, 37-20) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 25 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Georgia Tech schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (L, 39-34)* Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. South Carolina State (W, 48-13) Saturday, Sept. 16 at Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 23 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Bowling Green Saturday, Oct. 7 at. Miami* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Clemson* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Georgia *ACC game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss-Georgia Tech channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info Week 3