What channel is Ole Miss vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 SEC game

No. 12 Ole Miss football travels to Auburn on Saturday to face its former coach.

Coming off an idle week, Lane Kiffin's Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will face Hugh Freeze's Tigers (3-3, 0-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Freeze coached at Ole Miss from 2012-17, before resigning amid an NCAA investigation and cell phone records showing calls to an escort service.

Freeze coached at Liberty before being hired by Auburn in the offseason. The Tigers, who are rebuilding their roster in Freeze's first season, have lost three straight to Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Auburn on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Tigers will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 8 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Spread : Ole Miss (-6.5)

Over/under: 55.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss -250, Auburn +200

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MATCH: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin previews Auburn

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMASS 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, California 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Alabama* *SEC GAME

