What channel is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 SEC game

Protecting its home territory in Week 6 of college football is No. 15 Ole Miss, whose only loss lies in Alabama.

This week, coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will host Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks have had a rough start to the season, including dropping three in a row against SEC opponents.

Now, Ole Miss will take on Arkansas to not only keep its record at home clean but to continue its momentum in the SEC conference slate before taking some rest next week with a BYE on its schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas will take place in Oxford, Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The game can be watched on SEC Network and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Razorbacks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 6 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Spread : Ole Miss (-11.5)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss -450, Arkansas +350



Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Missouri* *SEC GAME

