What channel is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Rebels' matchup

One week after beating one SEC West foe from a neighboring state, No. 15 Ole Miss will look to do the same to another when it faces off Saturday against Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

The Rebels are coming off their most notable and emphatic victory of the season, a thrilling 55-49 Week 5 win against then-No. 12 LSU. While guiding his team to the triumph, quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning 13-yard pass to Tre Harris with 39 seconds remaining. That score completed a comeback for Ole Miss, which trailed 49-40 with just over five minutes remaining in the contest. With the win, the Rebels moved up five spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

This week, it will take on an Arkansas team that has struggled for much of this season with a 2-3 record that includes an 0-2 mark in SEC play. The Razorbacks have lost three consecutive games, including losses to BYU and LSU by a combined 10 points. In his third season as the team's starter, quarterback KJ Jefferson — who was born about 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Sardis, Mississippi — has thrown for 1,050 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run for 125 yards, though he's averaging just 1.9 yards per carry, well below his average of 4.1 last season.

Arkansas leads the all-time series between the programs 38-29-1 and has won two of the past three matchups, including a 42-27 victory last season in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Arkansas today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas will air on the SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Cole Cubelic (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Alyssa Lang will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, which can be accessed online with a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network, or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3

Spread: Ole Miss (-11.5)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -450 | Arkansas +350

Ole Miss 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Arkansas 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

