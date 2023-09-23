What channel is Ole Miss vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 SEC game

Lane Kiffin told a nationally televised audience to get its popcorn ready two seasons ago when Ole Miss faced Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He probably should said that about Saturday's Week 4 college football showdown, instead.

No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) travels to play No. 12 Alabama (2-1) in a game that is expected to be closer than the 42-21 win for the Crimson Tide in 2021.

Ole Miss is hitting its stride after winning at Tulane in Week 2 and beating Georgia Tech in Week 3. Alabama looks lost at the quarterback position after losing to Texas in Week 2 and surviving South Florida in Week 3.

More: Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Alabama on today?

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports app; Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Alabama will take place in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Rebels and the Crimson Tide will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 4 of college football.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Spread: Alabama (-7)

Over/under: 56.5 points

Money line: Ole Miss +210, Alabama -275

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MATCH: Lane Kiffin wants to see improvement in this key area as Ole Miss football prepares for Alabama

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer (W, 73-7) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane (W, 37-20) Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech (W, 48-23) Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* *SEC GAME

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee (W, 56-7) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Texas (L, 34-24) Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida (W, 17-3) Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* *SEC GAME

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Ole Miss-Alabama channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info