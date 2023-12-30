What channel is Ole Miss football vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl pitches an explosive Ole Miss offense against a defensive stalwart in Penn State to cap off the two programs' respective college football seasons.

Seeking its first ever 11-win season, Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 in SEC play), through quarterback Jaxson Dart and under coach Lane Kiffin's orchestration, has carved up defenses all season: Dart has thrown 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Wideout Tre Harris has been the recipient of eight of those touchdowns, accumulating a team-high 851 receiving yards this season. Stopping this Rebel offensive avalanche is no easy feat.

But across the field stands the Nittany Lions, a defensive wall with teeth. Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) boasts the nation's third-stingiest defense, surrendering a mere 11.4 points per game. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 16 touchdowns, the fourth-lowest total in college football.

The duel between Dart and Penn State's sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is another marquee matchup. Allar's poise and accuracy have powered the Nittany Lions' offense, as he has thrown 23 touchdowns and just one interception, adding four rushing touchdowns as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Penn State today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss vs. Penn State will be broadcasted live on ESPN on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Rebels and Nittany Lions will kick off the Peach Bowl at 11 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Penn State (-4)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -175 | Ole Miss +145

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 2 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 10 Penn State (Peach Bowl)

Penn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Friday, Nov. 24 Penn State 42, Michigan State 0* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bowl)

