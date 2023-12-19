What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Troy on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

Ole Miss basketball entered the national rankings at No. 25 this week, showing progress under first-year coach Chris Beard. Next up for the Rebels is a game against Troy on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (10-0) are one of four undefeated college basketball programs remining and are hoping to keep it up for as long as possible before conference play begins.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's game against Troy (5-5), including time, channel, TV schedule, streaming info and more:

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Troy on today?

Ole Miss vs. Troy will be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, where you can subscribe to watch the Rebels today.

Ole Miss vs. Troy start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

The Ole Miss-Troy game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ole Miss vs. Troy betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 19

Spread: Ole Miss (-12.5)

Money line: Ole Miss -1100, Troy +675

Over/under: 146.5

Ole Miss basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 10-0; Next five games below:

Dec. 23: at Southern Miss

Dec. 31: vs. Bryant

Jan. 6: at Tennessee

Jan. 10: vs. Florida

Jan. 13: vs. Vanderbilt

