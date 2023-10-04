What channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Red River Rivalry

No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 4 Texas in a battle of unbeatens for the first time since 2011 in the 2023 college football season's version of the Red River Rivalry.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (5-0, 2-0) have both won each of their games by double digits this season, including Texas' 34-24 win over Alabama in Week 2. OU is coming off a 50-20 win over Iowa State in Week 5 in which it held the Cyclones scoreless in the second half.

This season's OU-Texas matchup will be the first for Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who missed last season's game due to injury. So far this season, the former UCF transfer has been one of the country's best quarterbacks, completing 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,593 passing yards and 15 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Gabriel has also run for four touchdowns.

Facing Gabriel is former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, who's also firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Ewers has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns to one interception this season, adding five scores on the ground. The redshirt sophomore threw for a season-high 349 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide in September.

OU and Texas are exiting the Big 12 with a bang in 2023, as the conference's likely two best contenders this season. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

OU-Texas will air live on ABC with ESPN's A-team: Play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler and color analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, with Holly Rowe on the sideline.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oklahoma vs. Texas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Cotton Bowl Stadium (Dallas)

The Red River Rivalry is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Oklahoma vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3

Spread: Texas (-6.5)

Over/under: 60.5

Moneyline: Texas (-250) | Oklahoma (+200)

Oklahoma schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UCF* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kansas* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia * Saturday, Nov. 18 at BYU* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. TCU* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, Kansas Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game** (Arlington, Texas)

