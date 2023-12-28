What channel is Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas basketball on today? Time and schedule

Coach Porter Moser and the 12th-ranked OU men's basketball team will look to move to 11-1 on the season Thursday night when the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) visit Norman.

Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas live score updates

What time does OU basketball vs. Central Arkansas start?

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Bears will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Central Arkansas basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

John Rooney and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Dec. 28

Spread: Oklahoma (-31.5)

Over/under: 149.5

Moneyline: N/A

