What channel is Oklahoma vs. Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule Sooners' Alamo Bowl game

It wouldn't be out of line to call Arizona's turnaround one of the most impressive of the 2023 season. Jedd Fisch's team bounced back from 5-7 and an early-season loss to Mississippi State to go 9-3 in 2023 (7-2 in Pac-12 play).

Oklahoma, however, is looking to end that season on a sour note as the Sooners take on the Wildcats in San Antonio's famous Alamodome for the Alamo Bowl. The Sooners finished the regular season 10-2 (7-2 Big 12), but back-to-back losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State lingered over the year. With that said, their win over Texas showed the future is bright for Brent Venables' program.

The Sooners enter this game with questins: Highly touted quarterback Jackson Arnold will be starting in the stead of Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon after this season. Arnold, the eighth-ranked player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite, will go up against a Wildcat defense that has seen ups and downs throughout the season. Its last two weeks, however, saw more ups than downs.

MORE: Watch Oklahoma vs. Arizona live with Fubo (free trial)

If viewers squint hard enough, the game is kind of a Big 12 matchup. With Arizona joining the conference after this season and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, don't expect the Sooners to rest on their laurels: They undoubtedly want to leave a parting gift.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Arizona today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Thursday's Alamo Bowl meeting between the Sooners and Wildcats will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: How has Seth Littrell's transition as Oklahoma football's OC gone? 'It’s been very fast'

Oklahoma vs. Arizona start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

The Sooners and Wildcats will kick off their bowl game from Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:15 p.m. CT.

More: How OU football legend Bob Stoops introduced Arizona's Jedd Fisch to his future wife

Oklahoma vs. Arizona betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM Thursday, Dec. 21

Spread: Arizona (-2.5)

Over/under : 61 points

Moneyline: Arizona -160 | Oklahoma +130

More: Why are Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman & Co. returning for Sooners in 2024? 'We bleed OU'

Oklahoma schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 4 Texas 30* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Oklahoma 31, UCF 29* Saturday, Oct. 28 Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 22 Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24* Saturday, Nov. 11 Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20* Saturday, Nov. 18 Oklahoma 31, BYU 24* Saturday, Nov. 25 Oklahoma 69, TCU 45* Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. No. 14 Arizona (Alamo Bowl)

REQUIRED READING: Which OU football players could benefit most from Alamo Bowl appearance vs. Arizona

Arizona schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arizona 21, Stanford 20* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 8 Washington 24, Arizona 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 7 USC 43, Arizona 41 (OT)* Saturday, Oct. 14 Arizona 44, No. 19 Washington State 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Arizona 27, No. 12 Oregon State 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Arizona 27, No. 19 UCLA 10* Saturday, Nov. 11 Arizona 34, Colorado 31* Saturday, Nov. 18 Arizona 42, No. 22 Utah 18* Saturday, Nov. 25 Arizona 59, Arizona State 23* Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma-Arizona Alamo Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info