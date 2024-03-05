What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

The OSU men's basketball team will host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12):

More: Oklahoma State basketball drops third straight game in loss at Texas

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Texas Tech start?

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Red Raiders will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: Here's what the Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket would be if it started today

What channel is OSU vs. Texas Tech basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: How Indiana roots turned Oklahoma State's Javon Small into a 'very cerebral' point guard

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 4

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Texas Tech basketball vs. Oklahoma State: channel, odds, streaming