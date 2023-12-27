What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Texas Bowl

The Oklahoma State football team is playing in the 18th consecutive bowl game under head coach Mike Gundy.

The Texas A&M Aggies are a team in flux after the in-season firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

So, what will give in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston?

The 20th-ranked Cowboys (9-4) are coming off a blowout loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 2, but OSU will have its core group of starters available, including running back Ollie Gordon II.

The Aggies (7-5) are led by quarterback Jaylen Henderson and interim coach Elijah Robinson, who is set to take over as defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's bowl game:

What time does Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M football start?

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

The Cowboys and Aggies will kick off the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M football today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Oklahoma State (2)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: OSU -130 | A&M +110

