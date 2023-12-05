What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Southern Illinois basketball on today? Time & schedule

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball team will look to get back to .500 on the road against Southern Illinois, a mid-major team that upset the Cowboys a year ago.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (3-4) and Salukis (5-2):

More: Oklahoma State basketball: Breaking down the Cowboys' roster for the 2023-24 season

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Southern Illinois start?

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

Time: 8:05 p.m. CT

Where: Bantera Center in Carbondale, Illinois

The Cowboys and Salukis will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 8:05 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about Oklahoma State men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton reacts during a timeout during the second half of an NCAA menÕs college basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023., in Stillwater, Okla. (Mitch Alcala for the Oklahoman)

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Southern Illinois basketball on today?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com (here's how to stream it live)

Dave Ryan and Tre Demps will be the announcing crew for the CBS Sports Network game.

Oklahoma State vs. Southern Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4

Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.5)

Over/under: 154.5

Moneyline: OSU -130 | SIU +105

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Southern Illinois basketball