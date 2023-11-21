What channel is Oklahoma State vs. New Orleans basketball on today? Time and schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) are back home Monday night against New Orleans (2-1) after a rough road trip to Brooklyn, N.Y.

Here's what you need to know:

More: Oklahoma State basketball: Breaking down the Cowboys' roster for the 2023-24 season

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. New Orleans start?

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stilwlater

The Cowboys and Privateers will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

More: Five things to know about Oklahoma State men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. New Orleans basketball on today?

Channel: ESPN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma State vs. New Orleans betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Nov. 20

Spread: Oklahoma State (-12.5)

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: OSU -2000 | NO +775

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch Oklahoma State vs. New Orleans basketball: Channel, time