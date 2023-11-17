What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame basketball on today? Time and schedule

Less than 24 hours after falling 66-64 to St. Bonaventure, the Oklahoma State men's basketball team will be back in action Friday afternoon at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Cowboys (1-2) will face Notre Dame (1-2) in both teams' final game in the Vivid Seats Legends Classic.

Here's what you need to know:

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Notre Dame start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Cowboys and Fighting Irish will tip off their non-conference college basketball game at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Nov 16, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton coaches against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame basketball on today?

TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Dave O'Brien and Jon Crispin will be the announcing crew for the ESPNU game.

Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Oklahoma State (-7.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: OSU -350 | ND +260

