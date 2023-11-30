What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Creighton basketball on today? Time and schedule

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball will seek a marquee upset Thursday night when former Heritage Hall star Trey Alexander and 15th-ranked Creighton visit Stillwater.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (3-3) and Bluejays (5-1):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Creighton start?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Bluejays will tip off their Big 12-Big East Battle college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Creighton basketball on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Rich Hollenberg and Tim Welsh will be the announcing crew for the ESPNU game.

Oklahoma State vs. Creighton betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 30

Spread: Creighton (-7.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: OSU +310 | CU -400

