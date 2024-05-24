What channel is Oklahoma State softball vs Arizona on today in NCAA tournament? Time, TV

The No. 5-seeded OSU softball team will host Arizona in the Stillwater Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Cowgirl Stadium.

The best-of-three series between the Cowgirls (47-10) and the Wildcats (37-16-1) begins at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). OSU is looking to advance to the Women's College Series for the fifth straight season.

Here's everything you need to know:

More: Oklahoma State softball ace Lexi Kilfoyl is 'story of the weekend' in NCAA regional sweep

How to watch Game 1 of OSU softball vs Arizona in Stillwater Super Regional

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

More: Oklahoma State softball braces for Arizona, a future Big 12 foe it can't take lightly

How to watch Game 1 of OSU softball vs Arizona in Stillwater Super Regional

TV: ESPNU

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Oklahoma State softball's Lexi Kilfoyl among 3 finalists for Player of the Year award

Stillwater Super Regional schedule

Game 1: Oklahoma State vs Arizona at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs Arizona at 6 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (If necessary): Oklahoma State vs Arizona at TBD Sunday

More: Why Oklahoma State softball's Kyra Aycock is among most important players in postseason

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU-Arizona softball in NCAA tournament: How to watch super regionals