What channel is Oklahoma State softball vs Arizona on today in NCAA tournament? Time, TV
The No. 5-seeded OSU softball team will host Arizona in the Stillwater Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Cowgirl Stadium.
The best-of-three series between the Cowgirls (47-10) and the Wildcats (37-16-1) begins at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPNU). OSU is looking to advance to the Women's College Series for the fifth straight season.
Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Game 1 of OSU softball vs Arizona in Stillwater Super Regional
Date: Friday, May 24
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater
TV: ESPNU
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Stillwater Super Regional schedule
Game 1: Oklahoma State vs Arizona at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
Game 2: Oklahoma State vs Arizona at 6 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 (If necessary): Oklahoma State vs Arizona at TBD Sunday
