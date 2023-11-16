What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Houston on Saturday? Time, TV for Week 12 game
Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team remain in the thick of the Big 12 title race with two games left as the Cowboys head to Houston.
After a 45-3 loss last Saturday, the Cowboys (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are in a four-way tie for second place with OU, Kansas State and Iowa State.
The Cougars (4-6, 2-5) need beat OSU and UCF to reach bowl eligibility.
Here is what you need to know about Saturday's OSU-Houston game:
What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Houston start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Where: TDECU Stadium in Houston
The Cowboys and Cougars will kick off their Week 12 college football game at 3 p.m. CT.
What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Houston football on Saturday?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.
Oklahoma State vs. Houston betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 16
Spread: Oklahoma State (-7)
Over/under: 59.5
Moneyline: OSU -275 | UH +225
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3
Nov. 18: at Houston, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
