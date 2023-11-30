What channel is Oklahoma State football vs Texas on? Time, TV for Big 12 Championship Game

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team are vying for the Big 12 championship Saturday against Texas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 18th-ranked Cowboys (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) are coming off an epic double-overtime win last Saturday against BYU to earn their second trip to the Big 12 title game in three years.

The No. 7 Longhorns (11-1, 8-1) are in the mix for the College Football Playoff but will need some help around the country to be in the top four come Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU-UT game:

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Texas start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The Cowboys and Longhorns will kick off the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Texas football on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 30

Spread: Texas (14.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: OSU +500 | UT -700

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

