What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. UCF on Saturday? Time, TV schedule

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team hit the closing stretch of the 2023 season with three games against Big 12 newcomers, starting Saturday at UCF.

The Cowboys (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) are on a five-game win streak, including last Saturday's 27-24 victory over OU in Stillwater.

The Knights (4-5, 1-5) snapped a five-game skid last Saturday with a 28-26 win at Cincinnati.

Here is what you need to know:

Oklahoma State vs. UCF start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Cowboys and Knights will kick off their Week 11 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Central Florida on Saturday?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Mike Monaco and Robert Griffin III will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 7

Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Over/under: 64.5

Moneyline: OSU -150 | UCF +125

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

