What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. BYU on Saturday? Time, TV for Cowboys-Cougars

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team host BYU in Saturday's regular-season finale with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game on the line.

The Cowboys (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are coming off a 43-30 comeback win last Saturday at Houston.

The Cougars (5-6, 2-6) need a win for bowl eligibility after a 31-24 loss to OU last Saturday in Provo, Utah.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU-BYU game:

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. BYU start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Cougars will kick off their Week 13 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. BYU football on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma State vs. BYU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Oklahoma State (16.5)

Over/under: 56.5

Moneyline: OSU -900 | BYU +575

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

