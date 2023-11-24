What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. BYU on Saturday? Time, TV for Cowboys-Cougars
Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team host BYU in Saturday's regular-season finale with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game on the line.
The Cowboys (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are coming off a 43-30 comeback win last Saturday at Houston.
The Cougars (5-6, 2-6) need a win for bowl eligibility after a 31-24 loss to OU last Saturday in Provo, Utah.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU-BYU game:
What time does Oklahoma State football vs. BYU start?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
The Cowboys and Cougars will kick off their Week 13 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.
What channel is Oklahoma State vs. BYU football on Saturday?
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.
Oklahoma State vs. BYU betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24
Spread: Oklahoma State (16.5)
Over/under: 56.5
Moneyline: OSU -900 | BYU +575
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3
Nov. 18: Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
