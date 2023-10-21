What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule

Will coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team make it three wins in a row Saturday at West Virginia?

The Cowboys (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) have gotten their season back on track with a sweep of Sunflower State rivals Kansas State and Kansas in consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers (4-2, 2-1) are engineering a bounceback season.

Here is what you need to know:

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Cowboys and Mountaineers will kick off their Week 8 college football game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Mike Monaco and Robert Griffin III will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20

Spread: West Virginia (-3)

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: OSU +135 | WVU -160

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

