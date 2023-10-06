What channel is Oklahoma State football vs Kansas State on today? Time, TV for Week 6 game

Did the bye week do tricks for coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team? We'll find out Friday night when the Kansas State Wildcats visit Stillwater.

The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) found some offensive rhythm their last time out, a 34-27 loss at Iowa State on Sept. 23. Quarterback Alan Bowman completed 23 of 48 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a 44-31 win against UCF last Saturday and have only won by double digits in two other games (45-0 vs. Southeast Missouri and 42-13 vs. Troy). Kansas State's lone blemish is a 30-27 at undefeated Missouri.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's OSU vs. KSU showdown:

More: 'He just ran with it': How Oklahoma State football's Cameron Epps prepared for his moment

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Wildcats will kick off their Week 6 college football game at 6:30 p.m. CT.

More: OSU 3-2-1 kickoff: Will Cowboys get passing game going behind Alan Bowman vs Kansas State?

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton will be the announcing crew for the ESPN game.

More: How does Alan Bowman feel now as starting QB for Oklahoma State football? Like a leader

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 5

Spread: Kansas State (-11.5)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +340 | Kansas State -450

More: How hectic world of college coaching brought David Glidden back to Oklahoma State football

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

More: 'We wanted it to be Oklahoma State': How Cowboys' graffiti mural became a recruiting boon

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State-Kansas State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming