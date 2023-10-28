What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati on today? Time, TV for Week 9 game

Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team are seeking a fourth consecutive win and more momentum for next week's Bedlam showdown when the Cowboys host Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Saturday.

OSU (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) is undefeated in October with wins over Kansas State (29-21), Kansas (39-32) and at West Virginia (48-34).

The Bearcats (2-5, 0-4) have lost five in a row in Scott Satterfield's first season as head coach.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU vs. UC showdown:

What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Bearcats will kick off their Week 9 college football game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27

Spread: Oklahoma State (-7.5)

Over/under: 52.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -300 | Cincinnati +240

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

