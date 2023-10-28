What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati on today? Time, TV for Week 9 game
Coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football team are seeking a fourth consecutive win and more momentum for next week's Bedlam showdown when the Cowboys host Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Saturday.
OSU (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) is undefeated in October with wins over Kansas State (29-21), Kansas (39-32) and at West Virginia (48-34).
The Bearcats (2-5, 0-4) have lost five in a row in Scott Satterfield's first season as head coach.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's OSU vs. UC showdown:
What time does Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati start?
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
The Cowboys and Bearcats will kick off their Week 9 college football game at 7 p.m. CT.
What channel is Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati on today?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)
Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will be the announcing crew for the ESPN2 game.
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27
Spread: Oklahoma State (-7.5)
Over/under: 52.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -300 | Cincinnati +240
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
